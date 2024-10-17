Capri Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CPRI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Capri Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $835,784, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $38,000.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $50.0 for Capri Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Capri Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Capri Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $50.0, over the past month.

Capri Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPRI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.6 $2.25 $2.55 $25.00 $366.9K 49.3K 1.5K CPRI PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.2 $1.75 $2.15 $25.00 $237.7K 19.5K 1.1K CPRI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.1 $0.95 $1.0 $20.00 $79.1K 33.2K 1.7K CPRI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.0 $0.95 $1.0 $20.00 $70.9K 33.2K 917 CPRI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.8 $3.4 $3.8 $50.00 $38.0K 52.2K 108

About Capri Holdings

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands of Capri Holdings, a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 700 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion, while Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since 2003.

In light of the recent options history for Capri Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Capri Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 864,959, with CPRI's price down by -0.66%, positioned at $42.63. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 21 days. Expert Opinions on Capri Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $42.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Capri Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

