Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) rallies 23% this week, taking one-year gains to 162%

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) share price has soared 162% return in just a single year. In more good news, the share price has risen 35% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report. Looking back further, the stock price is 37% higher than it was three years ago.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Capri Holdings investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Capri Holdings grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

However the year on year revenue growth of 17% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:CPRI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2021

Capri Holdings is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Capri Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Capri Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 162% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 6% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Capri Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Capri Holdings has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: Capri Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.