Capri Holdings Ltd Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI):

Earnings: -$472 million in Q4 vs. -$34 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.03 in Q4 vs. -$0.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $50 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.65 per share Revenue: $1.22 billion in Q4 vs. $1.33 billion in the same period last year.

