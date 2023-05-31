Capri Holdings Ltd Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI):

Earnings: -$34 million in Q4 vs. $81 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.28 in Q4 vs. $0.54 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $121 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.94 per share Revenue: $1.34 billion in Q4 vs. $1.49 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.2 Bln

