Capri Holdings Ltd Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI):

Earnings: $81 million in Q4 vs. -$183 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.54 in Q4 vs. -$1.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $152 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.82 per share Revenue: $1.49 billion in Q4 vs. $1.20 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.30 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.