Capri Holdings Ltd Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI):

-Earnings: -$551 million in Q4 vs. $19 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.69 in Q4 vs. $0.13 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $16 million or $0.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.14 per share -Revenue: $1.19 billion in Q4 vs. $1.34 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.