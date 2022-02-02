Capri Holdings Ltd Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $322 million, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $179 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $339 million or $2.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.8% to $1.61 billion from $1.30 billion last year.

Capri Holdings Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $322 Mln. vs. $179 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.11 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q3): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.4 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 Full year revenue guidance: $5.56 Bln

