Capri Holdings Ltd Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $225 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $322 million, or $2.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $240 million or $1.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $1.51 billion from $1.61 billion last year.

Capri Holdings Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $225 Mln. vs. $322 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.72 vs. $2.11 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.22 -Revenue (Q3): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 - $0.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.275 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.10 Full year revenue guidance: $5.56 Bln

