Capri Holdings Ltd Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) revealed a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $179 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $210 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $250 million or $1.65 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.2% to $1.30 billion from $1.57 billion last year.

Capri Holdings Ltd earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $250 Mln. vs. $253 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.65 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q3): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.57 Bln last year.

