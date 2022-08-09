Capri Holdings Ltd Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $201M, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $219 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $215 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $1.36 billion from $1.25 billion last year.

Capri Holdings Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $201M. vs. $219 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.40 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.36 -Revenue (Q1): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: ~$1.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: ~$1.40 bln Full year EPS guidance: ~$6.85 Full year revenue guidance: ~$5.85 bln

