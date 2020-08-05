Capri Holdings Ltd Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI):

-Earnings: -$180 million in Q1 vs. $45 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.21 in Q1 vs. $0.30 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of -$156 million or -$1.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.11 per share -Revenue: $0.45 million in Q1 vs. $1.35 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.