Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Soars 25% But It's A Story Of Risk Vs Reward

The Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 25%. The bad news is that even after the stocks recovery in the last 30 days, shareholders are still underwater by about 3.2% over the last year.

Although its price has surged higher, Capri Holdings may still be sending bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.2x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 16x and even P/E's higher than 31x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Capri Holdings as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price. NYSE:CPRI Price Based on Past Earnings August 16th 2022 If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Capri Holdings.

How Is Capri Holdings' Growth Trending?

Capri Holdings' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 141% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 118% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 13% per annum over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.7% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it odd that Capri Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

Despite Capri Holdings' shares building up a head of steam, its P/E still lags most other companies. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Capri Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Capri Holdings that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

