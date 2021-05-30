Capri Holdings Limited Just Reported A Surprise Loss: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 8.3% to US$56.71. Revenues of US$4.1b beat expectations by 4.5%. Unfortunately statutory earnings per share (EPS) fell well short of the mark, turning in a loss of US$0.41 compared to previous analyst expectations of a profit. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:CPRI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Capri Holdings from 20 analysts is for revenues of US$5.15b in 2022 which, if met, would be a huge 27% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Capri Holdings is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$3.63 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.97b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.42 in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Capri Holdings 11% to US$64.11on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Capri Holdings at US$82.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$43.50. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Capri Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 27% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.6% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.7% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Capri Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Capri Holdings following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Capri Holdings going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Capri Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

