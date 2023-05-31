News & Insights

Capri Holdings Guides FY24 EPS Above Estimates - Update

May 31, 2023 — 07:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, fashion luxury group Capri Holdings Ltd. (CPRI) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2024.

For the first quarter, the company projects earnings of about $0.70 per share on revenues of about $1.20 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.41 per share on revenues of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings of approximately $6.40 per share on revenues of about $5.70 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $6.29 per share on revenues of $5.74 billion for the year.

