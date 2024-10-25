Capri Holdings falls -44.8%

Capri Holdings (CPRI) is down -44.8%, or -$18.64 to $22.96.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CPRI:
- Morning Movers: Capri sinks after judge blocks planned takeover by Tapestry
- Tapestry price target raised to $63 from $47 at Evercore ISI
- Tapestry price target raised to $55 from $49 at Citi
- Capri Plunges 45%, Tapestry Jumps 14% after Federal Judge Blocks Merger
- Closing Bell Movers: Deckers up 12% after earnings beat
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.