CAPRI HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $CPRI Reports Quarterly Earnings

CAPRI HOLDINGS ($CPRI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, missing estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $1,261,000,000, missing estimates of $1,281,737,467 by $-20,737,467.
CAPRI HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of CAPRI HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 3,885,732 shares (+22554.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,833,515
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,324,455 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,953,022
- FMR LLC added 2,272,649 shares (+387.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $96,451,223
- QUINN OPPORTUNITY PARTNERS LLC removed 1,503,684 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,816,348
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,134,279 shares (-57.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $48,138,800
- BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,440,000
- TIG ADVISORS, LLC added 955,817 shares (+230.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,564,873
