CPRI

Capri Holdings Down 8% After Sliding To Loss In Q4

May 31, 2023 — 10:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Capri Holdings Ltd. (CPRI) shares are declining more than 9 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a fourth-quarter loss compared to profit last year. Revenues were down 10.5 percent from the previous year.

The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $34 million or $0.28 per share compared to profit of $81 million or $0.54 per share a year ago. Revenues were $1.34 billion, down from $1.49 billion last year.

Currently, shares are at $36.33, down 8.20 percent from the previous close of $39.58 on a volume of 1,935,520.

