A Capri Holdings Director Sold His Entire Stake in the Company. Here's a Deeper Look at the Stock Transaction.

Key Points

Director Stephen Reitman sold 17,981 shares on June 8, 2026, generating proceeds of ~$349K at a weighted average price around $19.42 per share.

The disposition represented 100% of Reitman's direct holdings, reducing his direct ownership to zero ordinary shares post-transaction.

The transaction involved only direct ownership; no indirect holdings or derivative securities were reported either before or after the sale.

This was Reitman's only open-market sale during the past three years, fully depleting his available direct capacity in Capri Holdings Limited common stock.

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Board of Directors member Stephen F. Reitman disclosed the sale of 17,981 shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in an open-market transaction on June 8, 2026, for total proceeds of approximately ~$349K, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 17,981 Transaction value ~$349,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($19.42); post-transaction value is $0.00 since no shares were held after June 8, 2026.

Key questions

What does this sale indicate about Stephen Reitman's ownership position in Capri Holdings Limited?

This transaction reduced Reitman's direct and total ordinary share holdings to zero, marking a complete disposition of his equity position as of June 8, 2026.

This transaction reduced Reitman's direct and total ordinary share holdings to zero, marking a complete disposition of his equity position as of June 8, 2026. Was there any participation from indirect entities or derivative securities in this transaction?

No; the transaction involved only directly-held shares, with no reported activity from trusts, family entities, or stock options. Post-sale, Reitman held no direct or indirect interests.

No; the transaction involved only directly-held shares, with no reported activity from trusts, family entities, or stock options. Post-sale, Reitman held no direct or indirect interests. How does this sale compare to Reitman's historical trading activity?

This is the only open-market sale Reitman has made in the past three years, following a cadence of only administrative filings since August 2023.

This is the only open-market sale Reitman has made in the past three years, following a cadence of only administrative filings since August 2023. How did market conditions compare to the transaction price?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price around $19.42 per share, which was approximately 9.8% below the price of $21.33 as of June 12, 2026, and occurred after a one-year total return of 19.56% for the stock.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 10,200 Revenue (TTM) $3.47 billion Net income (TTM) $137.00 million 1-year price change 19.56%

Note: 1-year price change calculated using June 8th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Capri Holdings offers luxury apparel, footwear, handbags, accessories, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings under the Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands.

It generates revenue through a combination of direct-to-consumer retail, wholesale distribution, e-commerce, and global licensing agreements.

The company targets affluent consumers and fashion-conscious clientele across North America, Europe, Asia, and other international markets.

Capri Holdings Limited is a global luxury fashion group with a diversified brand portfolio and a broad international footprint.

The company leverages multi-channel distribution and licensing to maximize brand reach and capture value across multiple consumer segments. Its strategic focus on iconic brands and diversified revenue streams supports its competitive position in the global luxury goods sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 8 sale of Capri Holdings stock by Board of Directors member Stephen Reitman is noteworthy, since it marks a complete liquidation of his holdings in the company. Even so, investors seemed unfazed as Capri shares rose after the transaction.

The Board member’s exit came at an interesting time for Capri. The company has struggled to generate sales, and in 2025, sold its flagging Versace brand. Revenue in Capri’s 2026 fiscal year ended March 28 was $3.5 billion, a decline from the prior year’s $3.6 billion.

On the bright side, the sale of Versace helped Capri achieve net income of $138 million. This is a significant turnaround from the $1.2 billion net loss suffered in its 2025 fiscal year.

Capri forecasted $3.5 billion in sales for its 2027 fiscal year, which signals an end to declining revenue if it can achieve this goal. However, Reitman’s exit from the stock does not bolster my confidence in the company’s ability to rebound from its current struggles.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.