Capri Holdings (CPRI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Capri Holdings (CPRI) reported $856 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.7%. EPS of -$0.03 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $829.94 million, representing a surprise of +3.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -121.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Geographic Revenue- Americas (United States, Canada and Latin America) : $491 million compared to the $487.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.9% year over year.

: $491 million compared to the $487.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.9% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Asia : $104 million compared to the $78.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.7% year over year.

: $104 million compared to the $78.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.7% year over year. Geographic Revenue- EMEA : $261 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $264.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25%.

: $261 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $264.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25%. Revenue- Jimmy Choo : $131 million compared to the $132.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.

: $131 million compared to the $132.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year. Revenue- Michael Kors : $725 million versus $697.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.

: $725 million versus $697.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change. Income from operations- Michael Kors : $73 million versus $58.71 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $73 million versus $58.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Income from operations- Jimmy Choo: $-9 million versus $-7.54 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Capri Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Capri Holdings have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

