Capri Holdings (CPRI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Capri Holdings (CPRI) reported $797 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 25.3%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $774.5 million, representing a surprise of +2.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +284.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Jimmy Choo : $162 million compared to the $153.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.

: $162 million compared to the $153.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year. Revenue- Michael Kors : $635 million versus $622.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.9% change.

: $635 million versus $622.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.9% change. Income from operations- Michael Kors: $63 million versus $34.09 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Capri Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Capri Holdings have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

