Capri Holdings (CPRI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Capri Holdings (CPRI) reported revenue of $1.34 billion, down 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.97, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94, the EPS surprise was +3.19%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Capri Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Stores - End of Period : 1272 versus 1298.5 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1272 versus 1298.5 estimated by two analysts on average. Michael Kors - Total number of retail stores : 812 versus 828.5 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 812 versus 828.5 estimated by two analysts on average. Versace Stores - Total number of retail stores : 223 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 227.

: 223 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 227. Jimmy Choo - Total number of retail stores : 237 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 243.

: 237 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 243. Geographic Revenues- The Americas : $704 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $763.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.2%.

: $704 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $763.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.2%. Jimmy Choo Revenue- The Americas : $45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

: $45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%. Jimmy Choo Revenue- EMEA : $62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%.

: $62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%. Jimmy Choo Revenue- Asia : $44 million versus $40.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.5% change.

: $44 million versus $40.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.5% change. Versace revenue- The Americas : $88 million versus $101.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.6% change.

: $88 million versus $101.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.6% change. Revenues- Jimmy Choo : $151 million compared to the $129.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.

: $151 million compared to the $129.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year. Revenues- Michael Kors : $910 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $864.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.9%.

: $910 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $864.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.9%. Revenues- Versace: $274 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $282.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13%.

Shares of Capri Holdings have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

