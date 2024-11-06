Capri Holdings (CPRI) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Capri Holdings (CPRI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 34.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.17 billion, declining 9.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Capri Holdings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Versace' stands at $262.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Michael Kors' of $781.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income from operations- Michael Kors' will likely reach $122.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $169 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Income from operations- Versace' will reach $29.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $35 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Capri Holdings have returned -51.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Currently, CPRI carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

