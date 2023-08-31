Capri Holdings (CPRI) Price Target Increased by 7.37% to 54.38

The average one-year price target for Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) has been revised to 54.38 / share. This is an increase of 7.37% from the prior estimate of 50.65 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.64% from the latest reported closing price of 52.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 759 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capri Holdings. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 6.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPRI is 0.19%, a decrease of 21.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.95% to 112,284K shares. The put/call ratio of CPRI is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 4,826K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,709K shares, representing an increase of 23.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 4.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,927K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,884K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 28.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,813K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,878K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 28.08% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,245K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,290K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 28.33% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 3,002K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,452K shares, representing a decrease of 15.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 47.89% over the last quarter.

Capri Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA.

