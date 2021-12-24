Capri Holdings (CPRI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Capri Holdings (CPRI) closed at $61.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the luxury retailer had lost 3.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.87%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Capri Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Capri Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.21%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.47 billion, up 12.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.34 per share and revenue of $5.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +181.05% and +33.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Capri Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Capri Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Capri Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.56 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.29, which means Capri Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that CPRI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.