Capri Holdings (CPRI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Capri Holdings (CPRI) closed at $63.26, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the luxury retailer had lost 3.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.83%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Capri Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Capri Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.47 billion, up 12.57% from the year-ago period.

CPRI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.34 per share and revenue of $5.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +181.05% and +33.23%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Capri Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. Capri Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Capri Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.18, so we one might conclude that Capri Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, CPRI's PEG ratio is currently 0.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CPRI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPRI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

