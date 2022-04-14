Capri Holdings (CPRI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Capri Holdings (CPRI) closed the most recent trading day at $49.80, moving -1.79% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the luxury retailer had lost 7.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 7.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Capri Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Capri Holdings to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 115.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.4 billion, up 17.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Capri Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Capri Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Capri Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.44, so we one might conclude that Capri Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CPRI has a PEG ratio of 0.14 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPRI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.