Capri Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Capri Holdings (CPRI) with 17,489 calls trading, 1.6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 50.99%. Nov-24 20 calls and Nov-24 21 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.41. Earnings are expected on February 6th.
