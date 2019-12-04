Capri Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CPRI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.83, changing hands as high as $37.26 per share. Capri Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPRI's low point in its 52 week range is $25.245 per share, with $50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.18.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.