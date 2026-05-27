Capri Holdings Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Sees FY27 Growth Ahead

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI delivered fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declining year over year. However, earnings surpassed the consensus estimate and improved significantly from the prior-year quarter.



Management highlighted that strategic initiatives introduced last year are gaining traction, with improving trends visible across both Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo. The company noted that actions taken to strengthen product innovation, brand desirability and consumer engagement are resonating well with consumers, providing early validation of its transformation efforts. Capri Holdings also emphasized that fiscal 2026 was focused on stabilizing the business and building a stronger foundation for long-term growth.



Looking ahead, management expressed confidence in returning to revenue and earnings growth in fiscal 2027, projecting low-single-digit revenue growth and nearly 40% earnings-per-share growth. Longer term, the company aims to grow Michael Kors revenues to $4 billion and Jimmy Choo revenues to $800 million while significantly improving profitability and delivering sustainable long-term shareholder value.

Capri Holdings Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Capri Holdings Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Capri Holdings Limited Quote

More on Capri Holdings’ Q4 Results

Capri Holdings reported adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share for the fourth quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents. The bottom line improved significantly from an adjusted loss of $4.55 per share reported in the year-ago period. On a reported basis, the company posted a loss of one cent per share compared with a loss of $4.90 in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues came in at $796 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $804 million. The top line declined 3.7% year over year on a reported basis and 7% on a constant-currency basis.



By geography, The Americas remained the largest region but was also the main drag, with revenues of $433 million compared with $493 million in the year-ago quarter. EMEA improved to $246 million from $223 million, while Asia edged up to $117 million from $111 million, partially offsetting softness in the Americas.



Gross profit increased to $516 million from $495 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin expanded 490 basis points to 64.8%, aided by a $40 million reduction in the cost of goods sold tied to estimated IEEPA tariff refunds.



Operating loss narrowed to $27 million from $57 million a year ago. On an adjusted basis, operating loss improved to $1 million from $15 million in the prior-year quarter, with adjusted operating margin improving to negative 0.1% from negative 1.8% a year ago.

CPRI’s Q4 Revenue Insights by Segments

Michael Kors generated revenues of $656 million, down 5.5% year over year on a reported basis and 8.4% on a constant-currency basis. This missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $666 million. The brand experienced sequential improvement in retail trends, with full-price retail channel comparable sales increasing across all regions. Total retail channel average unit retails (AURs) increased by a mid-single-digit percentage, while wholesale sales at the point of sale improved to approximately flat compared with the prior year.



Gross margin expanded to 64.6%, benefiting from an estimated receivable related to IEEPA tariff refunds. Operating income increased to $57 million from $32 million a year ago, while operating margin expanded to 8.7% from 4.6% in the prior-year quarter.



Jimmy Choo delivered a solid performance, with revenues increasing 5.3% year over year to $140 million on a reported basis and remaining flat on a constant-currency basis. This surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $138 million. Retail sales increased by a mid-single-digit percentage, with sequential improvement across all regions, while wholesale point-of-sale trends also improved sequentially. Gross margin came in at 65.7%. However, the brand reported an operating loss of $20 million compared with an operating loss of $10 million in the prior-year quarter.

Capri Holdings’ Financial Health Snapshot

Capri Holdings exited fiscal 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $135 million and total borrowings of $357 million, resulting in net debt of $222 million, a significant improvement from $1.4 billion in the prior year. Operating cash flow for fiscal 2026 totaled $197 million, while capital expenditures were $63 million, leading to free cash flow of $134 million. Inventory levels declined 17% year over year to $581 million, reflecting improved inventory discipline and operational efficiency.



Capri Holdings resumed a more aggressive capital return stance in the quarter, repurchasing approximately 4 million shares for $79 million. The remaining authorization under the share repurchase program was $921 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

Capri Holdings’ Q1 Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Capri Holdings expects total revenues of approximately $750 million and operating income of around $10 million. Net interest and other income are projected at roughly $20 million, while the effective tax rate is expected to be approximately negative 50%. The company anticipates earnings per share of about 40 cents.



Within the segments, Michael Kors revenues are projected at approximately $585 million, with the operating margin expected in the high-single-digit range. Jimmy Choo revenues are anticipated to be approximately $165 million, with the operating margin in the low-single-digit range.

CPRI’s FY27 Guidance

For fiscal 2027, Capri Holdings expects total revenues of approximately $3.525 billion, representing growth of nearly 1.5% from fiscal 2026 revenues of $3.474 billion. The company projects operating income of around $190 million compared with $23 million reported in fiscal 2026. Net interest and other income are projected in the range of $85-$90 million, while the effective tax rate is expected to be in the low-teens range. The company anticipates earnings per share of about $2.15. Capri Holdings also plans share repurchases of nearly $200 million and capital expenditures of approximately $125 million during the fiscal year.



For Michael Kors, fiscal 2027 revenues are expected to be approximately $2.9 billion, with the operating margin projected in the low-double-digit range. Jimmy Choo revenues are anticipated to be approximately $625 million, with the operating margin in the low-single-digit range.

CPRI Stock Past Three-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have fallen 4.9% over the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 10.6%.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the retail space are Tapestry, Inc. TPR, Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO and Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI.



Tapestry is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 36.3% and a decline of 13.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.6%.



Victoria's Secret is a specialty retailer of women's intimates, sleepwear, apparel, sport and swimwear, and prestige fragrances and body care. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSCO’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 6.2% and 16.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Levi Strauss designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Levi Strauss’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 11.9% and 5.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. LEVI delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 21.4%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.