Capri Holdings and Chewy Inc. highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

Chicago, IL – February 14, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research Shares Capri Holdings CPRI as the Bull of the Day, Chewy Inc. CHWY asthe Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Roblox RBLX, Crocs CROX and Cedar Fair FUN.



Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Capri Holdings is a luxury retail holding company that specializes in men’s and women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, and footwear. Its brand portfolio includes Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, and Versace, each making up 75%, 10%, and 15% of total revenue, respectively.

Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings

Earlier this month, Capri reported strong fiscal third-quarter results.

Sales spiked 24% year-over-year to $1.61 billion, with each of its brands generating double-digit revenue growth. Versace total sales increased 295 to $251 million, while Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors posted revenue of $178 million and $1.18 billion, up 47% and 20%, respectively.

Adjusted earnings came in at $2.22 per share compared to $1.65 in the prior year period. Capri’s bottom line for Q3 also easily beat Wall Street’s consensus of $1.69.

Unsurprisingly, Capri has been impacted by the supply chain crisis, and management noted a 400-basis-point gross margin headwind because of rising costs. Capri also said that inventory levels at stores were lower than planned due to supply chain constraints.

However, the supply chain didn’t stop Capri from raising its outlook for the full year. It’s now targeting earnings of $6.00 per share, up from $5.30 per share it was forecasting in the previous quarter. And for 2023, CEO and Chairman John D. Idol said Capri expects to generate double-digit revenue and earnings growth as well.

Can CPRI Surge Higher?

In the past one year, shares of Capri have climbed about 46%, and over the past six months, the stock gained 12.2% compared to the S&P 500’s marginal 0.4% loss. Estimates have been rising too, and CPRI is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

For fiscal 2022, seven analysts revised their bottom-line estimate upwards in the last 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has jumped $0.66 to $6.00, which matches Capri’s own guidance. Earnings are expected to grow over 215% compared to 2021, and sales could see growth of 37% to $5.56 billion for the year.

Capri has proved that it is well-positioned as the coronavirus pandemic lingers. Recent results showed that it can generate much-needed profits in trying times, utilizing all three of its brands’ popularity in China (where the economy has bounced back and consumers are shopping at pre-pandemic levels) as well as its overall digital strength.

Even though inflation and supply chain chaos persist, management believes that Capri’s ongoing strategic initiatives will help deliver long-term, sustainable growth.

If you’re an investor searching for a luxury retail stock to add to your portfolio, make sure to keep CPRI on your shortlist.

Headquartered in Dania Beach, FL, Chewy Inc. is an online pet retailer that offers a wide variety of pet products like food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins, and supplements. The Covid-19 pandemic was an enormous boon for Chewy, with pet owners of all kinds turning to the platform for quick and easy delivery of pet supplies.

Mixed Q3 Earnings

Back in December, Chewy reported third quarter results that concerned Wall Street. Despite meaningful sales growth of 24.1% to $2.2 billion, active customer count increasing 14.7%, and sales per active customer jumping 15.4%, investors focused on year-over-year comparisons between 2021 and 2020.

Sales gains have slowed down, and Chewy’s Q3 2020 revenue growth pales in comparison to the 45% sales increase it reported in Q3 2020. The retailer also posted a loss of $0.08 per share for the period, which was in-line with the same quarter last year.

Slowing sales growth has been an issue for Chewy all fiscal year, and investors have zeroed in on the continuing top line deceleration despite the still-impressive expansion the company achieved last quarter.

Bottom Line

CHWY is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

No analyst has cut their full year earnings outlook over the past 60 days, and the consensus estimate has been steady at a loss of $0.07 per share (90 days ago, analysts were eyeing a profit of $0.11 per share). Chewy’s earnings are expected to plunge about 178% for fiscal 2022, though sales are slated to increase 35% for the same period.

Shares of Chewy are down 45% over the last six months as the stock got caught up in the broad-based tech and growth stock sell-off.

Adding to the stock’s woes is bearishness from some on Wall Street.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith lowered his price target for Chewy to $55 from $70 back in early January. Keith pointed to both sales and expenses headwinds, and he also thinks CHWY should be trading at an enterprise-value-to-sales (EV/S) ratio of 1.8; at its peak, CHWY was selling at an EV/S of over 6.

These warnings from Wall Street, coupled with a tough trading environment for high-flying growth stocks, have led investors to reevaluate CHWY. After its recent slide, shares now trade at a price-to-sales ratio of about 2.

Chewy may continue to experience even more wild ups and downs as growth stocks continue to sell off, so potential investors who want to own CHWY for the long term should proceed with caution.

Additional content:

What's in the Cards for Roblox's (RBLX) Q4 Report?

Robloxis set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 15.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $763.11 million. The consensus mark for loss improved by 7.14% at 13 cents per share in the past 30 days.

Roblox Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Roblox Corporation Quote

Factors to Consider

Roblox’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from growth in the company’s community of users and developers. This is expected to have driven sales of Roblox, the currency used in Roblox, thereby aiding the top line.

The company’s fastest-growing demographic is between 17-to 24-year-olds. The Roblox developer community has been focused on tackling this expanding market with a robust content portfolio, updates and more innovative experiences featuring visuals and effects.

The company is expected to have benefited from the strong cash flow generated from Robux sales. Users spend Robux on experiences and items for their avatars, while developers and creators earn Robux by building experiences and items for users.

As measured on Jan 1, 2022, the median user on Roblox visited 40 unique experiences over the course of 2021.

In third-quarter 2021, the average daily active users (DAU) reached 47.3 million, up 31% year over year. Average bookings per DAU (ABPDAU) were $13.49, reflecting a 1.75% decline year over year. The game was offline for three days between Oct 28 and Oct 31.

Roblox also reported a 43% year-over-year growth in daily active users during the first 27 days of October 2021.

Roblox reported 54% growth in its user base, reaching 50 million, as of November 2021, from 32.6 million. The to-be-reported quarter’s performance is expected to have benefited from robust growth in daily active users.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

Roblox has an Earnings ESP of +19.23% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:

Crocs has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is set to announce fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Feb 16. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CROX is up 32.4% in the past year against the Zacks Textile – Apparel industry’s decline of 4.1% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 20% in the past year.

Cedar Fairhas an Earnings ESP of +6.02% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is set to announce fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 16.

FUN is up 39.6% in the past year against the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s decline of 3.9% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s fall of 20%.

