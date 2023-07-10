Capri Global Capital (NSE:CGCL) Price Target Increased by 54.44% to 708.90

The average one-year price target for Capri Global Capital (NSE:CGCL) has been revised to 708.90 / share. This is an increase of 54.44% from the prior estimate of 459.00 dated June 2, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 701.95 to a high of 729.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.48% from the latest reported closing price of 758.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capri Global Capital. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGCL is 0.01%, a decrease of 12.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.36% to 32K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 15.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGCL by 12.05% over the last quarter.

TLTE - FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEEX - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.