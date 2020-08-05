Capri beats quarterly revenue estimates on higher online orders
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday, helped by higher online orders from consumers stuck indoors due the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company reported a net attributable loss of $180 million, or $1.21 per share, in the first quarter ended June 27, compared with a profit of $45 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 66.5% to $451 million, but beat analysts' average estimate of $424.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company said in July it expected first-quarter revenue to fall 70%.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryCPRI
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ralph Lauren, Spirit AeroSystems, DiamondPeak Holdings
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Seagate, Dine Brands, Tupperware, Eastman Kodak
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sonoma Pharma, AMC Entertainment, L Brands, Boxlight
- British Airways pilots accept pay cuts, job losses negotiated by union