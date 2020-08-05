Capri beats quarterly revenue estimates on higher online orders

Commodities
Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday, helped by higher online orders from consumers stuck indoors due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported a net attributable loss of $180 million, or $1.21 per share, in the first quarter ended June 27, compared with a profit of $45 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 66.5% to $451 million, but beat analysts' average estimate of $424.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said in July it expected first-quarter revenue to fall 70%.

