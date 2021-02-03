Commodities
Capri beats holiday-quarter profit estimates as fewer discounts boost margins

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Capri Holdings Ltd beat holiday-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday as the luxury fashion house boosted its margins by selling more products at full price and cutting manufacturing costs.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N beat holiday-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday as the luxury fashion house boosted its margins by selling more products at full price and cutting manufacturing costs.

The Michael Kor and Versace owner has been selling more products through its own retail stores and e-commerce channels, lowering its dependence on COVID-19 battered department stores that often sell even luxury goods at discounted rates.

However, the company's total revenue fell 17% to $1.30 billion in the third quarter ended Dec. 26 as store closures in major European markets crimped sales. Analysts had estimated a revenue of $1.33 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported a net attributable profit of $179 million, or $1.18 per share, down from $210 million, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $1.65 per share, beating analysts' expectations of $1.01 per share.

