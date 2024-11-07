News & Insights

CAPREIT Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Canadian Apartment (TSE:CAR.UN) has released an update.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) reported strong financial and operational performance for Q3 2024, with significant revenue and net income growth compared to the previous year. The company’s net operating income and funds from operations also showed improvement, reflecting a robust real estate market. CAPREIT’s financial health is further supported by a stable debt-to-gross book value ratio and favorable mortgage terms.

