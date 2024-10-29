Capral Limited Updates on Stock Buy-Back Program

Capral Limited (AU:CAA) has released an update.

Capral Limited has announced a daily update to its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 468,409 ordinary fully paid securities bought back to date and an additional 1,000 securities purchased on the previous day. This buy-back initiative could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

For further insights into AU:CAA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.