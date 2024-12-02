Capral Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Capral Limited (AU:CAA) has released an update.
Capral Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that 4,500 shares were repurchased on the previous day, adding to a total of 515,082 shares bought back so far. This continuous buy-back initiative reflects Capral’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.
