Capral Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Capral Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that 4,500 shares were repurchased on the previous day, adding to a total of 515,082 shares bought back so far. This continuous buy-back initiative reflects Capral’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

