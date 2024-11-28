Capral Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Capral Limited (AU:CAA) has released an update.

Capral Limited has updated its ongoing share buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 6,041 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This move is part of their strategy to manage equity and return value to shareholders, with a total of 508,215 shares bought back to date. Investors interested in Capral Limited’s market activities may view this as an indicator of the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

