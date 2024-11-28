News & Insights

Stocks

Capral Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

November 28, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Capral Limited (AU:CAA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Capral Limited has updated its ongoing share buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 6,041 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This move is part of their strategy to manage equity and return value to shareholders, with a total of 508,215 shares bought back to date. Investors interested in Capral Limited’s market activities may view this as an indicator of the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:CAA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.