Capral Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Capral Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 485,758 securities repurchased before the recent day, and an additional 3,000 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back effort aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value, making it a point of interest for investors tracking Capral’s financial strategies.

