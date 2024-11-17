News & Insights

Capral Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

November 17, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Capral Limited (AU:CAA) has released an update.

Capral Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 485,758 securities repurchased before the recent day, and an additional 3,000 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back effort aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value, making it a point of interest for investors tracking Capral’s financial strategies.

