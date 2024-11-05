Capral Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Capral Limited (AU:CAA) has released an update.
Capral Limited has announced a daily update on its on-market share buy-back, revealing that 1,315 ordinary fully paid shares were bought back on the previous day, adding to a total of 474,653 shares repurchased. This strategic move reflects Capral’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.
