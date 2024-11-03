Capral Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Capral Limited (AU:CAA) has released an update.

Capral Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market share buy-back program, with a recent acquisition of 1,493 ordinary fully paid securities. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage capital efficiently and enhance shareholder value. The buy-back reflects Capral’s confidence in its market position and future prospects.

