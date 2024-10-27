Capral Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Capral Limited (AU:CAA) has released an update.

Capral Limited has announced a daily update to its ongoing on-market buy-back program, reporting the repurchase of 1,528 ordinary fully paid shares, adding to a total of 464,381 shares previously bought back. This move is part of Capral’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially increasing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares on the market.

For further insights into AU:CAA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.