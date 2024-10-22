Capral Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Capral Limited (AU:CAA) has released an update.

Capral Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that a total of 2,500 ordinary fully paid shares were repurchased on the previous day. This activity is part of their strategy to manage the number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:CAA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.