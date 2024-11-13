Capral Limited Updates Ongoing Stock Buy-Back Program

Capral Limited (AU:CAA) has released an update.

Capral Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 1,023 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This continued buy-back initiative reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

