Capral Limited Updates on Market Share Buy-Back

Capral Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market share buy-back program, revealing a purchase of 1,400 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, bringing the total buy-back count to 494,508 shares. This move reflects the company’s strategic decision to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

