Capral Limited Updates on Buy-back Program

Capral Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 469,409 ordinary fully paid securities bought back before the most recent day and an additional 2,255 securities acquired the previous day. This move reflects the company’s strategic plan to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

