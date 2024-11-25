Capral Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Capral Limited (AU:CAA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Capral Limited has announced a change in the securities interest of its director, Anthony Matthew Dragicevich, with an acquisition of 10,000 ordinary shares valued at $95,300. This transaction increases Dragicevich’s total holding to 538,846 ordinary shares, reflecting ongoing confidence in the company’s prospects. Investors might find this shift significant as it could indicate strategic positioning by the company’s leadership.

For further insights into AU:CAA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.