News & Insights

Stocks

Capral Limited Director Increases Shareholding

November 25, 2024 — 08:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Capral Limited (AU:CAA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Capral Limited has announced a change in the securities interest of its director, Anthony Matthew Dragicevich, with an acquisition of 10,000 ordinary shares valued at $95,300. This transaction increases Dragicevich’s total holding to 538,846 ordinary shares, reflecting ongoing confidence in the company’s prospects. Investors might find this shift significant as it could indicate strategic positioning by the company’s leadership.

For further insights into AU:CAA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.