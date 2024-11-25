Capral Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Capral Limited (AU:CAA) has released an update.
Capral Limited has announced a change in the securities interest of its director, Anthony Matthew Dragicevich, with an acquisition of 10,000 ordinary shares valued at $95,300. This transaction increases Dragicevich’s total holding to 538,846 ordinary shares, reflecting ongoing confidence in the company’s prospects. Investors might find this shift significant as it could indicate strategic positioning by the company’s leadership.
