Capral Limited Director Buys 4,500 Shares

Capral Limited has announced a noteworthy change in director Bryan Martin Tisher’s shareholding, with the acquisition of 4,500 ordinary shares valued at $41,033 through an on-market trade. This move signifies a potential vote of confidence in the company’s prospects, drawing attention from those tracking insider activities in the stock market.

