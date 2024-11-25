News & Insights

Capral Limited Director Buys 4,500 Shares

November 25, 2024 — 08:35 pm EST

Capral Limited (AU:CAA) has released an update.

Capral Limited has announced a noteworthy change in director Bryan Martin Tisher’s shareholding, with the acquisition of 4,500 ordinary shares valued at $41,033 through an on-market trade. This move signifies a potential vote of confidence in the company’s prospects, drawing attention from those tracking insider activities in the stock market.

