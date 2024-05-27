Capral Limited Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

Capral Limited (AU:CAA) has released an update.

Capral Limited has announced an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of an additional 4,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. The update, which follows the company’s initial notification in February, shows a total of 212,266 shares bought back to date as part of this initiative. The buy-back, conducted on-market, is part of Capral’s strategy to reduce shares in circulation.

For further insights into AU:CAA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.