Capral Limited Continues Share Buy-Back

Capral Limited has issued an update on their stock buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 4,818 shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 220,266 shares bought back to date. This move is part of an ongoing effort to repurchase ordinary fully paid shares, under the ticker code CAA, as detailed in their latest announcement to the ASX on May 30, 2024.

