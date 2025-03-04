$CAPR stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CAPR stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $32,284,248 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CAPR:
$CAPR Insider Trading Activity
$CAPR insiders have traded $CAPR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHINYAKU CO LTD NIPPON purchased 2,798,507 shares for an estimated $14,999,997
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CAPR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $CAPR stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,250,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,055,520
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,696,055 shares (+331.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,405,559
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,216,907 shares (+69.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,793,316
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 700,243 shares (+44.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,663,353
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 629,934 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,693,089
- MORGAN STANLEY added 500,238 shares (+380.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,903,284
- IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC removed 300,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,140,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $CAPR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.